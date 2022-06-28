CarParts.com and Technoglas Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two new stocks for your aggressive growth radar screen. The first is CarParts.com PRTS and this one has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Brian goes over the idea of a “growth divergence” in the video. This stock was chosen as it is one that carries a little downside protection if there is a recession. People tend to fix their own cars as much as they can when times are tough and that could probably send more investors to this stock if there is a recession.

The next play is Technoglas TGLS which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) but does not have the growth divergence that PRTS has. This is a building products name and Brian sticks to the numbers when reviewing this stock.

Be sure to join Brian next week as he adds two more stocks to your aggressive growth radar screen.

