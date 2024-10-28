Carote Ltd Completes Over-Allotment Option and Stabilization

Carote Ltd (HK:2549) has released an update.

Carote Ltd has fully exercised its over-allotment option, issuing 19,479,500 additional shares at HK$5.78 each to cover over-allocations from its global offering. This move, completed on October 26, 2024, marks the end of the stabilization period managed by CMB International Global Markets Limited. The shares are allocated to return borrowed stocks, facilitating a smoother transition for investors.

