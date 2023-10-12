Caroline Ellison's Testimony Reveals Sam Bankman-Fried Was Concerned About 3 Things: Binance, A Saudi Price And Snapchat

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of FTX, expressed several concerns, including competition from Binance and the need for capital generation, ahead of the crypto exchange’s collapse, as revealed by court testimonies.

What Happened: Testifying in court on Wednesday, ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison disclosed that Bankman-Fried was highly concerned about numerous issues, as reported by Cointelegraph.

His worries included persuading regulators to take action against its competitor crypto exchange, Binance, and raising funds from a Saudi Crown Prince, who is recognized for his investments in blockchain gaming via Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As $100M Vanishes In A Single Day Amid Israel-Palestinian Conflict: A

Ellison’s personal notes about FTX and Alameda, which were highlighted by the prosecution, mirrored Bankman-Fried’s apprehensions. These also encompassed buying stocks of Snap Inc. and obtaining more funding from crypto lender BlockFi, which had earlier loaned over $660 million to Alameda.

Bankman-Fried reportedly held Ellison accountable for Alameda’s inadequate hedging and financial difficulties. While Ellison admitted that an improved hedging strategy could have assisted Alameda in surviving the crypto winter, she also pointed out that the company had substantial open-term loans and had used up billions from its credit line with FTX.

The cross-examination of Ellison by Bankman-Fried’s defense is slated to commence on October 12.

Why It Matters: These revelations provide a glimpse into the series of events leading up to the collapse of the crypto exchange.

Ellison on Wednesday also disclosed her role in preparing not one, but seven different balance sheets for Genesis, months before the company’s bankruptcy. Inner City Press reported that these balance sheets were tailored to present varying financial scenarios.

This development becomes even more pertinent considering Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14. Scheduled to host a gamut of industry stalwarts, the conference will undoubtedly spotlight the importance of ethical financial practices in the digital assets world, using Ellison’s testimony as a compelling backdrop.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $26,837.77, down 0.85% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo via Shutterstock.

Read Next: New Self-Proclaimed ‘Dogecoin Killer’ SHIBA Skyrockets Over 750% In A Single Day: ‘Time For The Birth Of

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Mehab Qureshi

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.