Carolina Wealth Trims It's AbbVie Stake to Nearly Nothing

Key Points

Carolina Wealth Advisors sold 38,267 AbbVie shares; estimated transaction value ~$7.79 million based on quarterly average price

Trade represented 3.37% of reportable 13F assets under management

Following the sale, Carolina Wealth holds 620 shares valued at $143,555

Position now represents 0.0620% of fund AUM

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC disclosed in an Oct. 7, 2025, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 38,267 AbbVie shares for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, an estimated $7.79 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Oct. 7, 2025, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, selling 38,267 shares. The estimated value of shares sold was approximately $7.79 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund reported holding 620 shares at quarter-end.

What else to know

The fund’s direction was a sale; AbbVie now accounts for 0.0620% of 13F assets under management

Top five holdings after the filing:

SCHQ: $18.93 million (8.1750% of AUM)

BKAG: $13.22 million (5.7% of AUM)

SCHP: $13.10 million (5.7% of AUM)

DELL: $10.14 million (4.3781% of AUM)

SPHY: $10.09 million (4.3568% of AUM)

As of Oct. 6, 2025, AbbVie shares were priced at $230.19, up 18.89% year-to-date

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $58.33 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.77 billion Dividend Yield 2.77% Price (as of market close 2025-10-06) $230.19

Company Snapshot

Offers a broad portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals, including HUMIRA, SKYRIZI, RINVOQ, IMBRUVICA, VENCLEXTA, and BOTOX, targeting immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care markets.

Generates revenue primarily through the discovery, development, manufacturing, and global sale of specialty and general medicine drugs, leveraging proprietary research and strategic collaborations.

Serves patients worldwide, with a focus on advanced therapies for chronic and complex conditions.

AbbVie Inc. is a leading global pharmaceutical company with significant scale and a diversified product portfolio.

Foolish take

AbbVie was Carolina Wealth's seventh-largest holding at the end of June. Now it's near the bottom.

The pharmaceutical industry has been under a little pressure lately due to shifting tariff policies. The good news is that Pfizer has already made a deal that earned it a three-year grace period.

The White House is insisting on most-favored-nation pricing. This means AbbVie must offer its products at a lower price in the U.S. than it does in other countries. The Trump administration also insists that pharma companies invest in American manufacturing facilities.

The penalty, a 100% tariff on imported drugs, is hardly the end of the world for companies importing unfinished products. Imported ingredients aren't particularly valuable when they enter the U.S.

It doesn't look like Carolina sold AbbVie because the company is in a tight spot. Management expects adjusted earnings to rise from $10.12 per share last year to a range between $11.88 and $12.08 per share this year.

Glossary

13F assets under management: The total value of securities a fund is required to report quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Quarterly average pricing: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used to estimate transaction values.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares held in a particular company or asset.

Top five holdings: The five investments with the highest value in a fund's portfolio.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment expressed as a percentage of a stock's current price.

Branded pharmaceuticals: Prescription drugs sold under a trademarked brand name, as opposed to generic versions.

Proprietary research: Original research conducted by a company, not shared with competitors, often leading to unique products.

Strategic collaborations: Partnerships between companies to achieve shared goals, such as drug development or marketing.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

