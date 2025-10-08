Carolina Wealth Makes a Big $6 Million Bet on Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO)

Key Points

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added 102,629 shares of Novo Nordisk A/S, an estimated $6.01 million trade based on the average price for Q3 2025.

The trade represented 2.6% of reportable AUM for the period ended September 30, 2025.

The firm now holds 116,973 shares, valued at $6.49 million as of the quarter's end.

The position represents 2.8% of 13F AUM as of Q3 2025, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On October 07, 2025, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC disclosed a buy of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) shares, an estimated $6.01 million trade based on the average price for Q3 2025.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 07, 2025, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk, adding 102,629 shares during the third quarter. The estimated trade size was $6.01 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period from July 1 through September 30, 2025. The updated holding stands at 116,973 shares.

What else to know

This transaction was a buy, raising Novo Nordisk A/S to 2.8% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM as of Q3 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SCHQ: $18.93 million (8.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025.

NYSEMKT:BKAG: $13.22 million (5.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025.

NYSEMKT:SCHP: $13.10 million (5.6589% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025.

NYSE:DELL: $10.14 million (4.3781% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025.

NYSEMKT:SPHY: $10.09 million (4.3568% of AUM) as of Q3 2025.

As of October 6, 2025, Novo Nordisk A/S shares were priced at $59.65. This price reflects an underperformance of 65.4 percentage points relative to the S&P 500 over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-06) $59.65 Market Capitalization $260.30 billion Revenue (TTM) $49.25 billion Net Income (TTM) $17.54 billion

Company Snapshot

Novo Nordisk:

Offers pharmaceutical products focused on diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, rare blood disorders, and hormone replacement therapies, as well as medical devices such as insulin pens and smart diabetes solutions.

Generates revenue primarily through the development, manufacturing, and global distribution of branded prescription medicines and medical devices, with a strong focus on chronic disease management.

Serves healthcare providers, hospitals, and patients in Europe, North America, Asia, and other international markets, targeting individuals with diabetes, obesity, and rare diseases.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare leader specializing in diabetes and obesity care, with a robust presence in rare disease therapeutics. The company leverages extensive research and development capabilities to deliver innovative pharmaceutical products and smart medical devices. Its scale, diversified product portfolio, and global reach provide a strong competitive position in chronic disease management.

Foolish take

Carolina Wealth Advisors' $6 million addition to its Novo Nordisk holdings is noteworthy as it grows the holding from a 0.5% position to a 2.8% stake in the firm's overall portfolio.

This purchase makes the Ozempic and Wegovy maker the 11th-largest holding overall in the firm's portfolio, and its sixth-largest stock holding.

With five bond and treasury ETFs making up 28% of Carolina Wealth's holdings, this ballooning Novo Nordisk stake stands out.

Novo Nordisk's shares have dropped nearly 60% from their highs in the last two years, so this could be a well-timed acquisition.

After receiving immense fanfare for its obesity and diabetic drug breakthroughs, the company's price-earnings (P/E) ratio soared to 50 as the stock hit new all-time highs in 2024.

However, with revolutionary breakthroughs like these -- paired with the subsequent fanfare -- comes competition. Now the market has Novo Nordisk trading at a much more reasonable 19 times earnings as it tries to gauge just how much of its leading market share the company will be able to hold on to.

Ultimately, if investors believe in Novo Nordisk's ability to maintain its leadership advantage and build upon its pipeline of promising treatments, today's valuation could be a bargain -- and Carolina Wealth is piling in.

Glossary

13F AUM: Assets under management reported in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings, covering U.S. equity holdings by institutional investors.

Reportable AUM: The portion of a fund’s assets under management that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as Form 13F.

Quarter (Q3 2025): The third three-month period of the 2025 calendar year, covering July 1 to September 30.

Stake: The ownership interest or position held in a company, typically measured by the number of shares owned.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, usually ranked by market value or percentage of total assets.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, such as the SEC, disclosing financial or investment information.

Underperformance: When an investment’s returns are lower than a benchmark or comparable index over a specific period.

Chronic disease management: Ongoing medical care and treatment strategies for long-term health conditions, such as diabetes or obesity.

Pharmaceutical products: Medications developed and manufactured for diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of diseases.

Medical devices: Instruments or apparatuses used in the diagnosis, treatment, or management of medical conditions.

Smart diabetes solutions: Technology-enabled tools, such as connected insulin pens, designed to help manage diabetes more effectively.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.s. Tips ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.