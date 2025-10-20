Carolina Wealth Advisors Loaded Up on RPC, Inc. (RES) With a 1.26 Million Share Purchase

Key Points

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added 1,261,478 shares of RPC, an estimated $5.95 million trade based on the average price for Q3 2025

After the trade, the fund held 1,277,544 shares valued at $6.08 million as of September 30, 2025

This stake now accounts for 2.6% of 13F AUM as of September 30, 2025, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC disclosed the purchase of 1,261,478 shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in Q3 2025 for an estimated $5.95 million, according to an SEC filing dated October 7, 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 7, 2025, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC increased its position by 1,261,478 shares during Q3 2025. The estimated transaction value was $5.95 million, based on the average price for the quarter. The fund now holds 1,277,544 shares, valued at $6,081,109 as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This was a buy, taking the position to 2.6% of reportable U.S. equity AUM as of September 30, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

UNK:SCHQ: $18,926,616 (8.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

UNK:BKAG: $13,220,000 (5.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

UNK:SCHP: $13,101,440 (5.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:DELL: $10,136,130 (4.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

UNK:SPHY: $10,086,760 (4.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 6, 2025, shares of RPC were priced at $4.79, down 32.9% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 46.1 percentage points

RPC reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.43 billion, net income of $53.7 million, and a 3.4% dividend yield.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.43 billion Net Income (TTM) $53.74 million Dividend Yield 3.38% Price (as of market close October 6, 2025) $4.79

Company Snapshot

Offers oilfield services and equipment, including pressure pumping, fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, wireline, and rental tools for drilling and well completion.

Generates revenue primarily through service contracts and equipment rentals for oil and gas exploration, production, and maintenance activities.

Serves oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the United States and international markets.

RPC provides specialized oilfield services and equipment, supporting upstream energy companies in domestic and international markets. It leverages technical expertise and a broad service portfolio to address complex well completion and maintenance needs. Its diversified offerings reinforce its position within the oil and gas services industry.

Foolish take

RPC, Inc. wasn't a new addition to Carolina Wealth Advisors' portfolio but it might as well have been. The firm's stake swelled by 7,852% in the third quarter from a value of $75,000 at the end of June up to about $6.08 million at the end of September. It was Carolina's 14th largest holding at the end of September.

The company reported mixed results for the second quarter. While revenue was up by 26% over the first quarter, it was the recent acquisition of Pintail Completions that led to the gain. If we exclude Pintail's contribution, revenue sank by 3% compared to the first quarter.

Adjusted revenues shrank in the second quarter but it most likely wasn't RPC's fault. At the end of June, oil prices were down by 10% from where they were at the end of March. Natural gas prices declined by 22.7% over the same time frame.

Glossary

13F AUM: Assets under management reported on SEC Form 13F, representing U.S. equity holdings by institutional investment managers.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Trailing twelve-month (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Buy (in fund context): An investment action where a fund increases its ownership stake in a security.

Service contracts: Agreements outlining the terms for providing specific services, often used in oilfield and equipment industries.

Pressure pumping: Oilfield service involving high-pressure fluid injection to enhance oil and gas extraction from wells.

Coiled tubing: A continuous length of flexible steel pipe used in oilfield operations for well intervention and maintenance.

Wireline: A cabling technology used to lower equipment or measurement devices into oil and gas wells.

Rental tools: Equipment provided temporarily to companies for drilling, completion, or maintenance activities in oil and gas operations.

Upstream energy companies: Firms involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas.

Well completion: The process of making a drilled well ready for production, including installation of equipment and services.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.s. Tips ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

