Carol Adu-Bobie on Deepening a Hands-on Understanding of Financial Literacy

In the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the US, whether it’s in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look of the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of Internship Season, we spoke with Carol Adu-Bobie, Corporate Solutions Analysis Intern, about gaining a deeper understanding of financial literacy through hands-on experiences.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

I recently finished my second year as a Business Administration student at the University of Windsor, specializing in Finance and minoring in Applied Information Technology. I am involved in undergraduate research investigating the effects of technology investments -- specifically its effects on an organization’s financial performance.

The primary goal is to generate a coding system that can determine how valuable an investment is to a company’s operations. I am also a part of an initiative that aims to spread awareness about research opportunities on my campus. We do this by interviewing faculty members and leaders of student groups for people of marginalized backgrounds as well as showcasing projects students are undertaking on social media channels.

On a more personal note, I love to read, draw, bike and try new restaurants with friends. Learning salsa dancing and traveling to all six continents are at the top of my bucket list.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

My favorite project so far is more of a task, and it is to interview investors and analysts about their perceptions of our clients. I ask follow-up questions to gain more insight on how they feel about a range of topics, such as their management and investor relations team and their opinions on the firm’s valuation relative to industry peers. I have also been editing interview transcripts and conducting citation analysis, which is summarized and relayed back to the client to take further action. Something I am looking forward to is my final project which involves everything regarding Investor/Analyst Days.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most now that you are part of the global team?

What stood out to me about Nasdaq is their commitment to foster a culture of teamwork and innovation. In every department, people are more than willing to lend a helping hand and explain new concepts to others. There is such a camaraderie amongst all employees that it makes you delighted to show up in the office. Most teams have members across different continents, yet everyone works collaboratively despite cultural differences and varying time zones. Nasdaq is also constantly seeking new ideas or firms that have the latest inventions or data about trends and technology. They are always expanding into unforeseen industries and acquiring companies in niche fields, which generates so much opportunity for growth. The managers really encourage you to voice your perspective and take initiative.

Nasdaq is truly committed to its core values, particularly playing as a team, driving innovation and expanding one’s mastery. Looking at the number of employees, it is a smaller company, but it has such a massive impact in the world of fintech, and I would attribute this to the brilliant people working at Nasdaq.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your goals long term?

My goal as a #NasdaqFam is to learn more about the finance industry especially about things that aren’t taught in school. The financial markets have always fascinated me with its ability to enhance one’s utility and grant everyone access to global wealth. Nasdaq is always right in center off all the action so there is no better place to learn about this field than here. Their adjacency to companies and the markets as well as internal business units allows it to possess a wealth of knowledge that will be incredibly beneficial regardless of where I end up in the future. Additionally, accepting this opportunity made me get outside of my comfort zone with moving to a bigger city by myself. I have been connecting with other employees during and outside of work and learning about the various opportunities across different business units. I hope to make long lasting connections with both interns and full-time employees across the company. Ultimately, this internship is a chance for me to explore the many avenues present in the field of finance and technology as well as narrow down areas I plan on pursuing in the future.

What advice would you give to future interns?

My advice to future interns is to be proactive and vocal about your interests. People are incredibly nice, but they are not mind readers. If you don’t approach them about things you are curious about, they will never know. A simple introduction or question goes a long way and the more you inquire, the more comfortable you become with reaching out to people. Realize that although they are professionals, they are also people! So, relax and push past the fear of rejection, which rarely happens.

I would also say keep track of your accomplishments. Sometimes you can be assigned mundane tasks that do not feel significant but at the end of your internship you can look back and recount the numerous achievements as well as challenges you overcame along the way.

Lastly, do not subject yourself to unnecessary stress. Some assignments or projects may be challenging but not impossible. You are still a student so you most likely won’t know much. Realize you are not expected to be a specialist on the first day but that you are there as a learner. Ask for help and remember to take a break when you need it. Your physical and mental health should always be your first priority.

How do you bring a fresh perspective to your industry?

I would say my inexperience and excitement brings a fresh perspective to my department. When you have spent so many years operating a certain way, you may fail to see inefficiencies or different methods of completing tasks. Having someone with limited exposure presents new ideas on how to achieve things differently. Likewise, as a student who has never been in the corporate environment, everything about this organization intrigues me. Being near this excitement as a full-time employee can rejuvenate your love for your work and I hope I have had this effect on my colleagues.

Intern budgeting 101: do you have any tips for budgeting and managing finances out of college?

My tip for budgeting is to list all your nonnegotiable expenses and streams of income. It allows you to map out how much money you have left for miscellaneous items like recreational activities. Also, as someone who moved to a new city for this position, try to avoid unnecessary spending. If you can pack your lunch on some days or stop buying items in bulk, these little savings add up and can be used for more worthwhile items.

What have you learned about yourself through this internship?

This internship made me realize that I can thrive independently while also leaning on other people. I moved from my hometown to live on my own and it was a massive adjustment as first, but I have been resilient in being responsible with my money, the way I present myself to others, and keeping track of anything related to deadlines. However, it was incredibly isolating to be by myself in a large city so the connections I have made with other employees have been so vital. As someone who prefers to complete everything alone, it was challenging to ask for help from others. Working here as an intern reinforces that there is a lot you do not know, and that humbling fact has made it more comfortable to request help and collaborate with others.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.