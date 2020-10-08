Markets
CCL

Carnival's Q3 Report Shows Rough Sailing Isn't Over for the Cruise Line

Contributor
Rhian Hunt The Motley Fool
Published

Major cruise company Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) reported its third-quarter 2020 financial results today, along with a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on the subject, revealing the extent to which COVID-19 continues impacting its business activity.

A 10-Q filed with the SEC provides some additional Q3 numerical data. Revenue dropped from $6.53 billion during Q3 2019 to $31 million in Q3 2020, a plunge of slightly more than 99.5%. Adjusted net income for the quarter fell from $1.82 billion to a net loss of $1.69 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) clocked in a loss of $2.19 per share compared to a positive $2.63 EPS in 2019.

According to reporting by Seeking Alpha, Carnival's results came in below Wall Street analyst expectations, missing by $0.38 in the case of adjusted EPS and $715.7 million for revenue. Other reports, such as one from Zacks Equity Research, aggregate different analyst predictions, resulting in a slight EPS beat ($2.19 loss versus $2.22 consensus) and a 69.1% miss below an approximate $100 million in predicted revenue.

Carnival's press release says it experienced a $770 million cash burn every month during Q3 but expects this to drop to $530 million monthly during Q4. It remarks these figures match its previous forecasts.

A Carnival cruise ship in Venice.

Image source: Carnival Corporation & plc.

While Carnival is clearly still navigating economic waters churned up by the hurricane of COVID-19's far-flung effects, the press release struck a hopeful note in several regards, too. The company still has strong liquidity reserves, while 2021 reservations "at the higher end of historical booking curves" show the company could potentially see a major upswing next year when pent-up demand for cruises bursts out following a hypothetical COVID-19 vaccine.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular