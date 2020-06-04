US Markets
Carnival's Princess Cruises extends suspension of some voyages

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Carnival Corp's Princess Cruises on Thursday extended the suspension of some of its voyages in Australia, Canada and Taiwan as cruise ports around the world remain shut due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it has extended the delay of operations on all cruises sailing in and out of Australia through mid-September on the Sea Princess, Majestic Princess, Sun Princess and Sapphire Princess.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

