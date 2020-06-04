Carnival's Princess Cruises extends suspension of some voyages

June 4 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp's CCL.N Princess Cruises on Thursday extended the suspension of some of its voyages in Australia, Canada and Taiwan as cruise ports around the world remain shut due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it has extended the delay of operations on all cruises sailing in and out of Australia through mid-September on the Sea Princess, Majestic Princess, Sun Princess and Sapphire Princess.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.