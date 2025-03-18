Carnival's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Carnival (NYSE:CCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $519,368, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $42,770.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $16.0 to $24.0 for Carnival during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale activity within a strike price range from $16.0 to $24.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.07 $2.04 $2.07 $19.00 $62.5K 524 309 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $22.00 $46.1K 3.2K 284 CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $22.00 $46.1K 3.2K 142 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.55 $4.5 $4.55 $16.00 $42.7K 12 95 CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $23.00 $36.7K 439 75

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2024. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carnival, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Carnival's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 7,572,069, the price of CCL is down by -3.47%, reaching $20.16. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now. What The Experts Say On Carnival

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $30.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Carnival with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

