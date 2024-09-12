Carnival's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Carnival (NYSE:CCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Carnival. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 13% leaning bullish and 82% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $149,344, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,203,243.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $19.0 for Carnival during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Carnival's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Carnival's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $19.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Carnival Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.24 $2.22 $2.22 $18.00 $190.9K 321 141 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.44 $0.43 $0.43 $19.00 $171.9K 26.4K 7.8K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.34 $0.3 $0.34 $19.00 $102.0K 26.4K 20 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.14 $1.12 $1.12 $16.00 $74.7K 3.0K 2.5K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.98 $2.98 $2.98 $17.00 $74.5K 8.8K 517

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carnival, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Carnival Currently trading with a volume of 27,358,731, the CCL's price is up by 2.12%, now at $16.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carnival options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

