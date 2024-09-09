Carnival's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Carnival. Our analysis of options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $539,270, and 3 were calls, valued at $284,700.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $16.5 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carnival's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carnival's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $16.5, over the past month.

Carnival 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.51 $0.48 $0.51 $16.00 $382.5K 12.8K 7.6K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.85 $5.6 $5.75 $12.00 $115.0K 7.4K 200 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $14.00 $89.7K 1.5K 526 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $14.00 $80.0K 1.5K 250 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $0.66 $0.62 $0.66 $16.50 $57.7K 10.3K 1.0K

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Carnival, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Carnival With a trading volume of 6,431,367, the price of CCL is up by 2.14%, reaching $16.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 18 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

