Carnival's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $169,158 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $754,586.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $28.0 for Carnival during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $28.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.93 $1.92 $1.92 $25.00 $192.3K 34.2K 1.4K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.39 $1.4 $26.00 $65.0K 2.9K 1.2K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.42 $1.39 $1.42 $26.00 $63.0K 2.9K 3.2K CCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.9 $6.8 $6.85 $22.00 $58.9K 5.1K 414 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.41 $1.36 $1.4 $26.00 $52.3K 2.9K 2.8K

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carnival, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Carnival's Current Market Status With a volume of 6,122,744, the price of CCL is down -0.16% at $25.3. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days. Expert Opinions on Carnival

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $27.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $26. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

