Carnival's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Carnival (NYSE:CCL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CCL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Carnival. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 23% bullish and 61% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $570,500, and 12 calls, totaling $667,632.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $14.0 to $27.0 for Carnival over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Carnival stands at 8706.42, with a total volume reaching 8,321.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Carnival, situated within the strike price corridor from $14.0 to $27.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.18 $1.1 $1.14 $24.00 $570.5K 11.0K 5.1K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.15 $10.35 $10.48 $14.00 $176.0K 2.3K 168 CCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.2 $25.00 $126.4K 17.2K 405 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.4 $6.25 $6.27 $22.00 $62.7K 3.7K 100 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.27 $2.27 $2.27 $27.00 $42.4K 10.9K 366

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Carnival's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 15,021,101, the price of CCL is up by 0.19%, reaching $24.36. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 31 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Carnival

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $28.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $28.

