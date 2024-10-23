Carnival's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Carnival. Our analysis of options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 87% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $224,605, and 5 were calls, valued at $807,074.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $27.0 for Carnival over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Carnival stands at 8118.29, with a total volume reaching 6,665.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Carnival, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $27.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Carnival Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.21 $19.00 $321.4K 12.4K 1.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.11 $2.09 $2.09 $21.00 $209.1K 13.8K 2.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.11 $2.09 $2.09 $21.00 $209.0K 13.8K 1.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.5 $6.45 $6.5 $27.00 $154.7K 61 254 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $0.43 $0.4 $0.4 $21.50 $40.1K 5.3K 0

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Present Market Standing of Carnival With a trading volume of 7,100,065, the price of CCL is down by -1.59%, reaching $21.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Carnival

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.9.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $16. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $28. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $28. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $26.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carnival options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

