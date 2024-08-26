Carnival's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $291,605 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $378,740.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $20.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carnival's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carnival's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Carnival 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.51 $0.48 $0.51 $15.00 $168.3K 21.6K 3.3K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.04 $1.01 $1.04 $19.00 $104.0K 7.6K 1.5K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $20.00 $82.0K 0 193 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.64 $0.6 $0.64 $18.00 $51.2K 12.3K 849 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.08 $1.05 $1.08 $19.00 $43.2K 7.6K 402

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Carnival, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Carnival Trading volume stands at 17,702,873, with CCL's price down by -0.42%, positioned at $16.54. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 32 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Carnival

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $15.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carnival options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

