Carnival's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $333,649 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $287,330.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.0 to $35.0 for Carnival over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carnival's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carnival's significant trades, within a strike price range of $17.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.85 $8.75 $8.75 $27.00 $261.6K 312 1 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.02 $1.98 $1.99 $20.00 $47.3K 30.8K 548 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $21.00 $39.6K 273 0 CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.73 $1.7 $1.7 $17.00 $34.0K 24.0K 50 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $0.16 $0.15 $0.16 $17.00 $32.3K 427 10

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 19,040,582, the price of CCL is down by -3.65%, reaching $18.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Carnival

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $22.4.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $22. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on Carnival with a target price of $19. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $24. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Argus Research keeps a Buy rating on Carnival with a target price of $25. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $22.

