Carnival's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Carnival. Our analysis of options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $595,610, and 9 were calls, valued at $443,542.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $25.0 for Carnival during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $22.00 $162.2K 2.5K 15 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.7 $15.00 $140.5K 4.2K 0 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $23.00 $127.9K 77 63 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.3 $4.2 $4.2 $20.00 $125.6K 2.8K 128 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.95 $7.85 $7.85 $25.00 $97.3K 893 13

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carnival, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Carnival With a trading volume of 12,790,438, the price of CCL is up by 2.85%, reaching $17.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now. Expert Opinions on Carnival

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Carnival with a target price of $24. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $19. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $22. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Argus Research keeps a Buy rating on Carnival with a target price of $25. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

