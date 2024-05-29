Carnival's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $185,049 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $408,529.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $20.0 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 12467.0 with a total volume of 6,487.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $0.93 $0.91 $0.93 $14.50 $203.6K 155 2.3K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.45 $3.4 $3.45 $17.00 $97.6K 1.7K 520 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.26 $2.2 $2.26 $15.00 $94.9K 14.5K 429 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.55 $5.5 $6.5 $10.00 $65.0K 1.6K 100 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $3.15 $3.0 $3.0 $20.00 $45.0K 7.7K 327

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carnival, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Carnival With a trading volume of 14,976,248, the price of CCL is down by -4.12%, reaching $15.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now. What The Experts Say On Carnival

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $20.333333333333332.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Carnival with a target price of $21. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $23. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $17.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carnival options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

