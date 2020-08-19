Carnival's Holland America Line to Sail Again, Bookings Begin

Carnival Corporation’s CCL Holland America Line recently announced opening of bookings for two of its explorations, namely — 2021 Grand Africa Voyage and 2022 Grand World Voyage. Moreover, the company is providing Early Booking Benefits for full cruise bookings for both the itineraries.



2021 Grand Africa Voyage is set to sail on Oct 10, 2021, from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Notably, the 71-day journey includes a clockwise route around the continent as well as overnight stays at some of the iconic cities. In case of bookings by Feb 26, 2021, customers are entitled to 3% savings on the cruise-only fare. Also, amenities worth $3,970 (per person), including onboard spending credit, prepaid gratuities, luggage delivery service and a welcome aboard bottle of sparkling wine are likely to be provided. It also offers in-suite liquor set-up, free shore excursion and signature internet package.



Coming to 2022 Grand World Voyage, the 128-day journey is set to begin on Jan 3, 2022, featuring an extensive collection of ports, longer stays and leisurely overnights ashore. Notably, the tour is set on a westward route covering 50 ports in 27 countries, territories and island nations across four continents. For bookings done by Jun 1, 2021, customers are entitled to receive 3% savings on cruise-only fare. Also, amenities worth $6,760 (per person), including onboard spending credit, prepaid gratuities, luggage delivery service and a welcome aboard bottle of sparkling wine are likely to be provided.



Although the company will embark on the voyage, shorter segments for both itineraries are likely to be expected on a future date.



Carnival — which shares space with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL in the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry — has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



So far this year, shares of the company have plummeted 71.6% compared with the industry’s fall of 45.6%.

