Carnival's FY27 Bookings Stay Strong: Is Europe Pressure Transitory?

Carnival Corporation CCL is navigating near-term yield pressure from Europe, but its forward booking profile suggests that the setback may be temporary rather than structural. The pressure has been most visible in European deployments, particularly the Mediterranean, where prolonged Middle East-related volatility, elevated airfares and reduced international flight capacity for North American guests weighed on demand momentum.



The impact is reflected in the company’s revised fiscal 2026 yield outlook. Carnival lowered its full-year yield growth expectation by roughly one percentage point from its prior guidance, reducing earnings per share (EPS) by 14 cents due to operational headwinds. The revision includes both ticket and onboard revenues, with part of the pressure tied to slightly lower occupancy expectations in Europe.



Even so, the broader demand picture remains constructive. Carnival had already built a stronger booked position and pricing profile in Europe before demand softened, giving it flexibility to protect price integrity. While this trade-off may weigh on near-term occupancy, it supports revenue quality and prioritizes long-term pricing strength over short-term volume recovery.



CCL’s booked position also remains healthy. For fiscal 2026, 93% of the business is already on the books, with less inventory left to sell than last year and record pricing across the remaining quarters. For fiscal 2027, Carnival’s book position is at historical highs for both price and occupancy, reinforcing confidence in the underlying cruise demand environment. European deployments for fiscal 2027 were up in the mid-teens percentage range at higher prices.



Overall, Carnival’s fundamentals support the view that Europe-led pressure is more transitory than structural. The company’s disciplined revenue management, cost-control initiatives, measured capacity growth, expanded destination portfolio and improving leverage profile provide support to the earnings setup. Barring renewed geopolitical or air-travel disruptions, CCL appears well positioned to absorb the near-term European setback and sustain its longer-term yield recovery.

CCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Carnival have dropped 1.3% in the past three months against the industry’s 1.8% growth. In the same time frame, other industry players like Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL have gained 3.6%, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH has lost 4.4%.

CCL Stock’s Three-Month Price Performance



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CCL stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 11.27, well below the industry average of 16.89. Then again, other industry players, such as Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise, have P/E ratios of 15.47 and 10.37, respectively.

CCL’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has declined from $2.25 to $2.20 over the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of CCL Stock



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The company is likely to report dismal earnings, with projections indicating a 2.2% year-over-year fall in fiscal 2026. Conversely, industry players like Royal Caribbean are likely to witness growth of 10.4% year over year in 2026 earnings. NCLH is likely to project a fall of 19.4% year over year in 2026 earnings.

CCL stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.