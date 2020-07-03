Carnival's Costa Cruises extends operations halt to Aug. 15

July 3 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N unit Costa Cruises on Friday extended its pause on operations until August 15 and cancelled all cruises in Northern Europe for the rest of the 2020 summer season.

"The decision is linked to the uncertainty on the gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and the restrictions that may still be in place for the movements of people due to the COVID-19 global pandemic," the company said.

