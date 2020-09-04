Carnival's Costa & AIDA Cruises to Resume Operations, Stock Up

Carnival Corporation & Plc’s CCL two cruise line brands — Italy-based Costa cruises and Germany-based AIDA cruises — are all set to sail again. Following the news, the company’s shares increased 5.2% yesterday. In the past six months, the company’s shares have lost 36.9%, compared with the industry’s decline of 8.9%. Notably, the cruise industry has been driven to a standstill owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



Costa cruises will begin sailing from Sep 6, while AIDA cruises is scheduled to resume on Nov 1. The brands will begin operation in a gradual, phased-in manner with six initial ships and limited itineraries. The company will also follow enhanced safety heath protocol.



Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival said “We are engaged with a large number of medical experts and scientists around the world, and they are providing us with extremely valuable insight that we are using to develop new and enhanced protocols that are in the best interest of our guests, crew and overall public health.”



Moreover, recently, Carnival’s Holland America Line announced opening of bookings for two of its explorations, namely — 2021 Grand Africa Voyage and 2022 Grand World Voyage. The company is also providing Early Booking Benefits for full cruise bookings for both the itineraries.





2021 Grand Africa Voyage will set to sail on Oct 10, 2021 from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Notably, the 71-day journey includes a clockwise route around the continent and overnight stays at some of the iconic cities. Coming to 2022 Grand World Voyage, the 128-day journey is set to begin on Jan 3, 2022, featuring an extensive collection of ports, longer stays and leisurely overnights ashore. Notably, the tour is set on a westward route covering 50 ports in 27 countries, territories and island nations across four continents.



Carnival — which shares space with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL — has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

A Key Pick

A better-ranked stock in the leisure space is Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. TRWH, which carries a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Twin River 2021 earnings are expected to surge 273.5%.

