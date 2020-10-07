Carnival's (CCL) Seabourn Puts Voyages on Hold for 3 Cruises

Owing to the circumstances tied to the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Corporation & Plc’s CCL Seabourn has halted cruise operations for three of its ships, namely, Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore.



Notably, operations for Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Ovation, and Seabourn Encore have been effectively paused through Jan 15, Apr 18 and May 28, 2021, respectively. Earlier, Seabourn had announced the halting of operations for Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Quest through Jan 3, Jan 6 and May 10, 2021, respectively.



Given that the risk of the pandemic cannot be ruled out, management stated that the decision is in line with the company’s initiative to safeguard health, safety and well-being of its guests and crew members.

Compensation Updates

Meanwhile, Seabourn is offering future cruise credits for its cancelled voyages. Notably, guests are entitled to 125% future cruise credits, depending on the type of payment. With a validity of 12 months, the credits can be used to book sailings departing through Dec 31, 2022. Nevertheless, guests can also avail a refund, upon request.

Price Performance

Coming to price performance, shares of Carnival have plummeted 70.1% compared with the industry’s fall of 41.5%. Notably, the company has been substantially affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Although the company cannot estimate the impact of the outbreak at this time, it is likely that the pandemic will have a material adverse effect on its operations through 2020. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved down 1.5% over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern over the stock’s growth potential.



Carnival — which shares space with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL in the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry — has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

