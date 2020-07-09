US Markets
Carnival's AIDA Cruises to set sail in August after long hiatus

Carnival Corp's AIDA Cruises said on Thursday it would resume sailing operations in August, months after cruise operators were forced to pause voyages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Germany-based cruise line said it has introduced a variety of coronavirus preventive measures to complement existing health and hygiene standards, as it restarts operations.

Cruise operators have suspended most of their operations since March as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak has forced several countries to mandate lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Earlier this week, rivals Royal Caribbean Group RCL.N and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N had announced a joint task force to help develop safety standards for restarting their businesses during the pandemic.

