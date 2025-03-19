CARNIVALORATION Earnings Preview: Recent $CCL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CARNIVALORATION ($CCL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,805,311,663 and earnings of $0.02 per share.

CARNIVALORATION Insider Trading Activity

CARNIVALORATION insiders have traded $CCL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SIR JONATHON BAND sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $380,100

CARNIVALORATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 436 institutional investors add shares of CARNIVALORATION stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CARNIVALORATION Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/08/2025

Macquarie issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024

J.P. Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/01/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/01/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

CARNIVALORATION Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jamie Rollo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $29.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $19.0 on 10/04/2024

on 10/04/2024 Andrew Didora from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 09/24/2024

