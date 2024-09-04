Carnival Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Carnival (NYSE:CCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $335,069, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $399,389.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $16.5 to $25.0 for Carnival during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carnival's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carnival's significant trades, within a strike price range of $16.5 to $25.0, over the past month.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.62 $0.61 $0.61 $25.00 $120.9K 9.0K 1.9K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.42 $2.41 $2.42 $17.00 $69.2K 41 298 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.95 $0.76 $0.76 $16.50 $67.2K 494 900 CCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $0.41 $0.37 $0.37 $17.50 $63.7K 8.9K 2.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.82 $0.8 $0.8 $16.50 $63.2K 494 3.0K

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Carnival, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Carnival Trading volume stands at 13,533,644, with CCL's price down by -0.46%, positioned at $16.27. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 23 days. What The Experts Say On Carnival

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $15.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carnival options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

