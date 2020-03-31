Carnival to raise $6 bln in debt, equity to weather coronavirus storm

March 31 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N on Tuesday said it was raising about $6 billion in combination debt and equity and suspending its dividend payouts to strengthen its balance sheet as it reels from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest cruise operator said it would raise about $1.25 billion in equity and the rest in debt.

Carnival also said it was suspending its share buyback plan and reducing capital expenses to improve liquidity.

Shares of Carnival were down 5% at $12.12 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The cruise industry has been rocked by the outbreak, with trips across the globe either canceled or suspended and refunds issued to customers.

Carnival has already fully drawn on its $3 billion revolving credit agreement and is expected to post a loss this fiscal year ending Nov. 30 due to the outbreak.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

