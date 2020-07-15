US Markets
CCL

Carnival to raise $1.26 billion in debt to deal with COVID-19 impact

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Carnival Corp is planning to raise about $1.26 billion in a bond offering, the beleaguered cruise operator said Wednesday as it struggles to stay afloat after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted its business.

July 15 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N is planning to raise about $1.26 billion in a bond offering, the beleaguered cruise operator said Wednesday as it struggles to stay afloat after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted its business.

The bond offering is split into a $775 million tranche paying an annual coupon of 10.5%, and 425 million euro-tranche ($484.93 million) paying 10.125%.

The senior secured notes are due 2026, with the offering expected to close on July 20, Carnival said.

Carnival said the notes will be secured by a second-priority lien, a lower priority of repayment in case of bankruptcy or liquidation of assets.

The cruise business is one of the worst hit from the pandemic and many cruise operators have been forced to raise billions through various means, even by pledging ships and private islands.

Carnival has raised over $10 billion through a series of financing transactions since its voyages were paused, enough to withstand another full year in a zero-revenue scenario, Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald had said earlier this month.

A number of U.S. companies, including Macy's Inc M.N are also pledging their assets and properties to raise money and clear debt as businesses reopen after a long government mandated lockdown.

($1 = 0.8764 euros)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL M

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular