Is Carnival Stock Undervalued or Fairly Priced After Its Q2 Beat?

Carnival Corporation Ltd. CCL gives investors a clearer valuation debate after another better-than-expected quarter. The stock looks inexpensive on forward sales, but the discount is tied to real risks.



The peer setup is also mixed. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), showing that investors are still sorting through the cruise industry’s recovery, cost profile and earnings durability.

CCL Looks Cheap Relative to Peers

CCL trades at 1.28X forward 12-month sales. That is below the 2.53X multiple for the Zacks sub-industry, the 2.29X multiple for the Zacks sector and the 4.99X multiple for the S&P 500 index.



That discount can make the stock look appealing for investors seeking exposure to recovering cruise demand at a lower sales multiple. It also suggests persistent caution, as investors are not giving Carnival the same valuation credit as broader benchmarks while debt, fuel and operating costs remain visible concerns.

Carnival Corporation Price and Consensus

Carnival Corporation price-consensus-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote

Carnival Keeps Executing Well

Carnival’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 results support the positive side of the argument. Revenues totaled $6.66 billion, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.64 billion and increasing 5.3% year over year.



Adjusted earnings came in at 41 cents per share, ahead of the consensus mark of 35 cents. Adjusted net income rose to $569 million from $470 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.58 billion from $1.51 billion, showing that Carnival is still rebuilding its earnings base.

CCL Is Repairing the Balance Sheet

Carnival’s balance sheet is moving in the right direction. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.24 billion as of May 31, 2026, up from $1.93 billion at the end of fiscal 2025.



Total debt declined to $24.89 billion from $26.64 billion over the same period. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA improved to 3.1X at the end of the fiscal second quarter from 3.4X at fiscal 2025 year-end and improved by more than half a turn from the prior year.



Shareholder returns add another layer to the financial flexibility story. Carnival paid $207 million in dividends during the second quarter, bringing year-to-date dividends to $414 million, and has repurchased more than $450 million of stock under its $2.5 billion buyback authorization.

Carnival Still Deserves Some Caution

The case against an aggressive bullish call starts with costs. Management expects adjusted cruise costs excluding fuel per available lower berth day to rise about 2.4% in constant currency for fiscal 2026, or 1.3% on a normalized basis.



Fuel remains a major swing factor. Carnival expects fiscal 2026 fuel expense, including emission allowances, of about $2.12 billion, and a 10% change in fuel cost per metric ton would affect adjusted net income by about $102 million for the remainder of fiscal 2026.



Currency and external disruption also matter. A 1% change in currency exchange rates would affect adjusted net income by about $17 million for the remainder of fiscal 2026. The company now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA of about $7.11 billion, down from its prior estimate of $7.19 billion, which helps explain why the valuation discount may not disappear quickly.

How CCL’s Zacks Rank Frames It

The bottom line is that CCL looks discounted, but not without cause. Carnival is executing better, beating estimates, reducing debt and returning capital, yet the business still faces cost inflation, fuel volatility and geopolitical disruption.



CCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. It also has a Value Score of A, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of A.



The Value Score of A and VGM Score of A support the view that the stock screens attractively for value-oriented investors with an interest in broader style strength. The Zacks Rank #3 keeps the conclusion balanced, indicating that Carnival’s valuation and operating momentum are constructive but not strong enough to erase the remaining risks.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.