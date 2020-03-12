Carnival Stock Tumbles After Halt in Princess Cruise Operations

Carnival stock continued its free fall Thursday as the cruise operator’s Princess Cruises line, which has had two ships quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak, said it would cease its operations for 60 days.

Carnival stock continued its free fall Thursday as the cruise operator’s Princess Cruises line, which has had two ships quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak, said it would voluntarily cease its operations for 60 days.

Shares of Carnival (ticker: CCL) were at $18 and change around midday, down 16% on the day amid another huge market selloff due to increasing concerns about the spreading virus. The S&P 500 was down 7.4% at 2539 in recent trading.

Princess is one of Carnival’s signature brands, catering to the middle market of cruise customers, according to Harry Curtis, an analyst at Instinet. The cessation of operations will run from March 12 through May 10.

Princess operates 18 ships, mainly larger vessels, and the unit accounts for some 20-25% of Carnival’s earnings before interest, taxes, deprecations and amortization, according to Curtis.

Two Princess ships have been quarantined—the Grand Princess in Oakland, Calif., earlier this week and the Diamond Princess in Japan.

Carnival is the largest of the three major U.S. cruise operators. The other two—Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH). All three operators have pulled operations out of Asia.

Royal Caribbean shares lost 25% Thursday at $33.20, and Norwegian was down 28% at $10.80.

