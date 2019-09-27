Carnival Stock Gets Downgraded by UBS

The latest blow to the cruise-line operator came a day after its stock sold off by 8% due to concerns about its latest earnings results

A day after Carnival’s stock sold off by 8% due to concerns about its latest earnings results, the cruise operator’s stock received a downgrade.

In a note Friday, UBS changed its rating on Carnival (ticker: CCL) to Neutral from Buy.

The firm’s analysts wrote that they did not see a “clear catalyst for upside near-term.” The note was written by Robin M. Farley, Arpine Kocharyan, and Scott McConnell.

They lowered their price target on the shares to $47 from $60 “on a lower valuation multiple given a more muted earnings growth outlook due to further weakening” of business in Europe and two years of flat earnings per share. They also lowered their 2020 profit estimates.

The stock was at $43.89 in early trading Friday, down about 0.14%.

During Carnival’s fiscal-third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, the company lowered its earnings-guidance range for the current fiscal year, which ends in November, to $4.23–$4.27 a share from $4.25–$4.35 previously. The company cited “recent fuel price increases.”

In its most recent fiscal year, ended last November, the company earned $4.26 a share.

Another concern is that Carnival’s exposure to international customers, particularly those in Europe, is pressuring revenue yields. About half of its guests come from outside the U.S.

Carnival CEO Arnold W. Donald said that parts of Europe have been challenging this year, but he maintains that the company has a strong market over the long term. He added that “our brands in the core Caribbean product remain particularly strong, and that’s despite the disruption caused by the suddenness of the U.S. government’s policy change for travel to Cuba.”

In June, the U.S. government imposed tighter restrictions on travel to Cuba, including a ban on cruise ships.

