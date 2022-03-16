Carnival Stock Falls 26% Due To High Oil Prices, Geopolitical Uncertainty. What Next?

Carnival (NYSE:CCL), the largest cruise line operator, has seen its stock price decline by close to 26% over the last month, considerably underperforming the S&P 500, which was down by about 6.5% over the same period. The recent sell-off is largely due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which is seen as hurting travel and leisure players that have a global presence. Carnival has indicated that it would remove Russian ports of call from its itineraries, in a move that could have a marginal impact on its European revenues. Moreover, the conflict has resulted in oil prices surging, with Brent crude trading at roughly $110 per barrel currently, up by over 45% over the last three months. Fuel costs amounted to about 9% of Carnival’s operating expenses in 2019 when Brent crude was trading at levels of under $60 per barrel and it’s very likely that sustained high oil prices could adversely impact the company’s profitability. Moreover, with the geopolitical uncertainty, investors could be pivoting back to safe-haven stocks, and away from highly-leveraged cruising companies which are only slowly getting back to normal after over a year and a half of Covid-19 related restrictions. Carnival remains one of the most heavily indebted players in the space, with total debt standing at close to $33 billion after the company borrowed over $20 billion through the pandemic.

However, now that CCL stock has seen a decline of about 26% over the last month, will it continue its downward trajectory in the near term, or is a recovery imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a further decline in CCL stock over the next month. Out of 38 instances in the last 10 years that CCL stock saw a twenty-one-day decline of 26% or more, 16 of them resulted in CCL stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 16 out of 38, or only about a 42% chance of a rise in CCL stock over the coming month , implying that the stock does not look like a buy for the near term. See our analysis on Carnival Chance of A Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of Rise’ using last ten years’ data

After moving 11% or more over five days, the stock rose in the next five days on 45% of the occasions.

After moving -15% or more over ten days, the stock rose in the next ten days on 48% of the occasions.

After moving -26% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 42% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that CCL stock may see lower levels in the next month. We estimate Carnival valuation to be around $16 per share, slightly below the current market price.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] CCL Return -15% -14% -67% S&P 500 Return -4% -12% 88% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -4% -14% 238%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/14/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.