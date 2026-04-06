Carnival Stock Consolidates After Rally: How to Play Now

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL has been a standout performer over the past year, with its shares rallying 56%, well ahead of the industry’s 27% increase and the S&P 500’s 33.9% growth. However, the stock has come under pressure recently, falling 20.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 13.1% decline.

Notably, during the year, CCL also outperformed other industry players, including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, as shown in the chart below.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Weighing on CCL Stock

Carnival’s recent pullback reflects a broader shift in the current market environment, which remains volatile due to geopolitical tensions and macro uncertainty. Despite strong underlying demand, investors are increasingly focused on near-term risks, particularly rising input costs and earnings visibility.

A key overhang is the sharp increase in fuel prices due to recent geopolitical developments. Management expects a meaningful earnings hit from higher fuel costs, with this headwind more than offsetting operational improvements in 2026. This has raised concerns about margin sustainability, especially in a cost-sensitive industry like cruising.

In addition, booking trends have shown some regional softness, particularly in parts of Europe, as consumers remain cautious amid global uncertainty. While not alarming, this reflects a more reactive demand environment in the near term.

The stock is also facing pressure from its cyclical nature. With economic signals mixed and discretionary spending under scrutiny, investors are becoming selective, leading to consolidation after a strong rally.

Factors Likely to Support CCL

Despite near-term volatility, Carnival’s underlying fundamentals remain compelling, supported by strong demand trends, improving pricing dynamics and disciplined execution.

A key positive is the continued strength in demand and pricing. The company has reported solid booking momentum, with 2026 sailings already significantly booked at historically high prices. This indicates not only sustained consumer interest but also Carnival’s ability to command higher pricing, a critical driver of yield expansion.

Another encouraging trend is higher onboard and pre-cruise spending. Guests are increasingly engaging earlier in the booking journey, opting for bundled packages, excursions and premium experiences. This shift is boosting onboard revenues and enhancing overall profitability, reflecting a structural improvement in how Carnival monetizes its customer base.

The company is also benefiting from strong booking visibility and record customer deposits, which provide revenue certainty and reduce near-term demand risk. With a large portion of inventory already sold, Carnival is well positioned to optimize pricing and manage capacity effectively as the year progresses.

From a strategic standpoint, Carnival’s disciplined capacity growth remains a key advantage. The company is adding ships at a measured pace, allowing demand to outpace supply. This controlled growth supports pricing power and helps avoid oversupply issues that have historically pressured margins in the cruise industry.

Additionally, Carnival’s long-term PROPEL strategy focuses on driving higher returns through yield growth, operational efficiency and smarter capital allocation. Investments in destination assets, such as private islands and exclusive experiences, are expected to generate incremental revenues while enhancing the customer experience.

Importantly, the company is also making progress on cost efficiency and fuel optimization. While fuel prices remain volatile, Carnival’s focus on reducing fuel consumption and improving operational efficiency should help mitigate some of the pressure over time.

CCL Earnings Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has trended downward in the past 30 days, as shown in the chart. The estimated figure indicates 3.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s figures.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise and Royal Caribbean’s earnings in 2026 are likely to witness growth of 11.4% and 15.7% year over year, respectively.

CCL Trading at a Discount

Carnival is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Wrapping Up

Carnival’s recent performance reflects a company with solid underlying demand, improving pricing power and a clear long-term strategy, but one that is currently navigating near-term uncertainties tied to cost pressures and a volatile macro environment. While strong bookings, higher onboard spending and disciplined capacity growth support the broader investment case, rising fuel costs, softer regional trends and earnings estimate pressure are likely to keep the stock range-bound in the near term.

Given this backdrop, existing investors may consider holding the stock to benefit from its long-term recovery and structural improvements, whereas new investors may prefer to wait for better visibility on margins and a more favorable entry point before initiating fresh positions.

CCL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.