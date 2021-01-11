EARNINGS-Carnival sees fourth-quarter adjusted loss of $1.9 bln

US Markets
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N on Monday reported a preliminary adjusted net loss of $1.9 billion for the fourth quarter, as the cruise operator's business was brought to a virtual standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world's largest cruise company's shares fell 4% in early trading.

Carnival, which earlier this month extended its pause on U.S. cruise operations until March 31, said it ended the fiscal year with $9.5 billion in cash and has the liquidity to sustain itself through 2021, even in a zero-revenue environment.

The company said its cash burn rate in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30 was slightly better than it had expected.

In the third quarter, Carnival had reported a loss of $2.86 billion.

