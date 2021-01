Carnival sees fourth-quarter adjusted loss of $1.9 bln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N reported a preliminary adjusted net loss of $1.9 billion for the fourth quarter on Monday, as the cruise operator's business was brought to a virtual standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it ended the fiscal year with $9.5 billion in cash and has the liquidity to sustain itself through 2021, even in a zero-revenue environment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.