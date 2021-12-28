US Markets
Carnival says most itineraries unchanged despite rise in Omicron cases

Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Carnival Corp said on Tuesday a majority of its ships' itineraries were unchanged, despite a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus which has threatened to stall a recovery in the cruise industry.

However, the world's largest cruise operator said a few destination ports were reviewing their protocols and processes due to the fast-spreading new variant.

