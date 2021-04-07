US Markets
CCL

Carnival says cruise bookings accelerate on pent-up demand

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Carnival Corp, said on Wednesday booking volumes for future cruises had increased in its first quarter, as pent-up demand for global travel offers some hope for a turnaround in the sector decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds details on results, share movement

April 7 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N, CCL.L said on Wednesday booking volumes for future cruises had increased in its first quarter, as pent-up demand for global travel offers some hope for a turnaround in the sector decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its shares rose 3.9% to $29.64, as investors looked past the company reporting a quarterly loss of nearly $2 billion.

The rapid global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines could jumpstart the cruise industry when a U.S. ban on voyages is lifted, analysts have said, but a full recovery is not expected for at least a few years.

Carnival said bookings during the first quarter ended Feb. 28 were about 90% higher than volumes during the fourth quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular