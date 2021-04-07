Carnival says cruise bookings accelerate on pent-up demand

Adds details on results, share movement

April 7 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N, CCL.L said on Wednesday booking volumes for future cruises had increased in its first quarter, as pent-up demand for global travel offers some hope for a turnaround in the sector decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its shares rose 3.9% to $29.64, as investors looked past the company reporting a quarterly loss of nearly $2 billion.

The rapid global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines could jumpstart the cruise industry when a U.S. ban on voyages is lifted, analysts have said, but a full recovery is not expected for at least a few years.

Carnival said bookings during the first quarter ended Feb. 28 were about 90% higher than volumes during the fourth quarter of 2020.

