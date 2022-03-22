US Markets
CCL

Carnival sales disappoint as spike in COVID cases hurt cruise demand

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Carnival Corp on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as a rise in COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant during the quarter hampered traveling plans of passengers.

March 22 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N, CCL.L on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as a rise in COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant during the quarter hampered traveling plans of passengers.

The cruise operator's revenue rose to $1.62 billion in the first quarter, from $26 million a year earlier, missing analysts' average estimate of $2.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular