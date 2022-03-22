Carnival sales disappoint as spike in COVID cases hurt cruise demand

March 22 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N, CCL.L on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as a rise in COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant during the quarter hampered traveling plans of passengers.

The cruise operator's revenue rose to $1.62 billion in the first quarter, from $26 million a year earlier, missing analysts' average estimate of $2.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

