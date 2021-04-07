Carnival reports quarterly loss of nearly $2 bln

April 7 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N, CCL.L reported a quarterly net loss of $1.97 billion on Wednesday, as the U.S. suspension of cruises due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its business.

The company reported a net loss of $781 million in the year-ago quarter.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

