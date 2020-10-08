Carnival reports quarterly loss of $2.86 billion

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N on Thursday reported a loss of $2.86 billion for the third quarter and said it expected another quarter of losses as a majority of the cruise operator's voyages have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it would be able to generate enough liquidity to satisfy obligations for at least the next twelve months.

Carnival said revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 31 was $31 million, compared with $6.53 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

