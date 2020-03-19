Carnival reports first-quarter loss due to coronavirus hit

March 19 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N on Thursday reported first-quarter loss compare with a year-ago profit, hurt by canceled and disrupted trips due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

The impact of the outbreak on the quarterly net loss was about 23 cents per share, the company said in a filing, which also included goodwill and ship impairment charges of $932 million.

Net loss for the quarter ended Feb. 29 came in at $781 million, or $1.14 per share, compared with a profit of $336 million, or 48 cents per share.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

