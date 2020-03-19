US Markets

Carnival reports first-quarter loss due to coronavirus hit

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Carnival Corp on Thursday reported first-quarter loss compare with a year-ago profit, hurt by canceled and disrupted trips due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

March 19 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N on Thursday reported first-quarter loss compare with a year-ago profit, hurt by canceled and disrupted trips due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

The impact of the outbreak on the quarterly net loss was about 23 cents per share, the company said in a filing, which also included goodwill and ship impairment charges of $932 million.

Net loss for the quarter ended Feb. 29 came in at $781 million, or $1.14 per share, compared with a profit of $336 million, or 48 cents per share.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular