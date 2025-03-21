Carnival Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. This upside was primarily backed by sustained demand strength and robust onboard revenues.



The company anticipates surpassing its 2026 SEA Change financial targets a year ahead of schedule. For 2025, CCL expects to achieve its highest adjusted return on invested capital and adjusted EBITDA per available lower berth in nearly two decades. This strong financial outlook underscores the company's operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives.

CCL’s Q1 Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents. In the year-ago quarter, CCL posted an adjusted loss of 14 cents per share.

Revenues in the quarter totaled $5.81 billion, beating the consensus mark of $5.74 billion. The metric also increased 7.5% year over year.



In first-quarter fiscal 2025, passenger ticket revenues amounted to $3.83 billion, up from $3.61 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for passenger ticket revenues was $3.8 billion.



Onboard and other revenues increased to $2 billion from $1.8 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for Onboard and other revenues was pegged at $1.9 billion.

CCL’s Q1 Financials

Adjusted net income in the quarter amounted to $174 million against a loss of $180 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.20 billion compared with $871 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

CCL’s Balance Sheet

As of Feb. 28, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $833 million compared with $1.21 billion as of Nov. 30, 2024. Carnival ended the quarter with liquidity of $3.8 billion. Total debt (current and long-term) as of Feb. 28, 2025, was $27.02 billion compared with $27.48 billion as of Nov. 30, 2024.

Bookings Update of CCL

Carnival continues to capitalize on strong demand, entering 2025 with less available inventory and securing higher pricing on first-quarter bookings compared with the previous year. The company’s strategic yield management approach has driven record-high cumulative advance bookings, with pricing at historical peaks for each quarter and occupancy levels aligning with last year’s records. Additionally, 2026 and beyond bookings have reached an all-time high, reflecting sustained consumer interest across North America and Europe. With a booking curve extending further than ever before, CCL remains well-positioned for long-term growth.



Total customer deposits as of Feb. 28 were $7.3 billion compared with $6.8 billion reported in the preceding quarter.

CCL’s 2025 Outlook

For second-quarter fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $1.32 billion, up 10% year over year. It expects fiscal second-quarter adjusted net income to be nearly $285 million. The company expects fiscal second-quarter adjusted EPS to be nearly 22 cents.



For fiscal 2025, the company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $6.7 billion. Adjusted net income during the year is anticipated to be nearly $2.49 billion. In fiscal 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS to be $1.83.

