Carnival Posts Adj. Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L) reported a third quarter adjusted loss per share of $2.19 compared to profit of $2.63, a year ago. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $2.20, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenue was $31 million compared to $6.53 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $71.18 million, for the quarter.

Carnival anticipates a net loss on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis for the quarter and year ending November 30, 2020.

Total customer deposits balance at August 31, 2020, was $2.4 billion, the majority of which are future cruise credits, compared to total customer deposits balance of $2.9 billion at May 31, 2020. As of September 20, 2020, approximately 45 percent of guests affected by the company's schedule changes have received enhanced future cruise credits and approximately 55 percent have requested refunds. As of August 31, 2020, the Group had a total of $8.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents.

On August 15, 2020, Carnival detected a ransomware attack and unauthorized access to its information technology systems. The company said early indications are that the unauthorized third-party gained access to certain personal information relating to some guests, employees and crew for some of its operations.

