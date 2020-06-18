Carnival posts $4.4 bln quarterly loss

June 18 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N reported a quarterly net loss of $4.4 billion on Thursday after the COVID-19 pandemic brought its cruise business to an effective standstill.

The world's biggest cruise operator also said it was expecting a net loss for the rest of the year.

The company's revenue fell to $700 million for the second quarter ended May 31 from $4.8 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

