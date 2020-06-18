CCL

Carnival posts $4.4 bln quarterly loss

Carnival Corp reported a quarterly net loss of $4.4 billion on Thursday after the COVID-19 pandemic brought its cruise business to an effective standstill.

The world's biggest cruise operator also said it was expecting a net loss for the rest of the year.

The company's revenue fell to $700 million for the second quarter ended May 31 from $4.8 billion a year earlier.

