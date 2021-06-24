US Markets
CCL

Carnival posts $2 billion in loss on prolonged cruise suspension

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Carnival Corp reported a quarterly loss of about $2 billion on Thursday, as the prolonged suspension of cruises due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its business.

Adds background

June 24 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp CCL.N reported a quarterly loss of about $2 billion on Thursday, as the prolonged suspension of cruises due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its business.

Cruise operators have recorded little to no revenue due to the no-sail order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, forcing them to tap billions of dollars in debt and even sell a few ships to stay afloat.

Carnival ended the second quarter with $9.3 billion in cash and short-term investments, down from $11.5 billion at the end of the first quarter, as it spent heavily to prepare its ships for voyages.

Net loss was $2.07 billion for the second quarter ended May 31, compared with $4.37 billion a year earlier. Refinitiv data shows Carnival's loss in the last four quarter was $1.97 billion at the least.

The operator of Princess Cruises also backed its expectations for a third-quarter loss.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular