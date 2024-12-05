Carnival plc Announces Voting Rights Update

Carnival (GB:CCL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Carnival plc reports a significant total of 144,807,185 voting rights for its shareholders, as of November 30, 2024. This figure excludes shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and Carnival Corporation, which are non-voting. Investors should use this number to assess their required notifications under regulatory rules.

For further insights into GB:CCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.