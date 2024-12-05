Carnival plc Announces Voting Rights Update

Carnival (GB:CCL) has released an update.
Carnival plc reports a significant total of 144,807,185 voting rights for its shareholders, as of November 30, 2024. This figure excludes shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and Carnival Corporation, which are non-voting. Investors should use this number to assess their required notifications under regulatory rules.
