Carnival plc - ADR (CUK) Price Target Increased by 6.76% to 15.92

The average one-year price target for Carnival plc - ADR (NYSE:CUK) has been revised to 15.92 / share. This is an increase of 6.76% from the prior estimate of 14.91 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.44 to a high of 24.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.62% from the latest reported closing price of 12.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival plc - ADR. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUK is 0.15%, a decrease of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.36% to 43,554K shares. The put/call ratio of CUK is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 11,790K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,695K shares, representing a decrease of 16.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 24.53% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,757K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing an increase of 69.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 165.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,201K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 89.93% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,992K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,159K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 81.23% over the last quarter.

Cqs holds 2,792K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing an increase of 58.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 47.92% over the last quarter.

Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carnival Corporation & plc is a British-American cruise operator with a combined fleet of over 100 vessels across 10 cruise line brands.

