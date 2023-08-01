Carnival plc - ADR (CUK) Price Target Increased by 47.88% to 15.28

The average one-year price target for Carnival plc - ADR (NYSE:CUK) has been revised to 15.28 / share. This is an increase of 47.88% from the prior estimate of 10.34 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.50 to a high of 21.91 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.77% from the latest reported closing price of 17.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUK is 0.14%, an increase of 125.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.48% to 36,952K shares. The put/call ratio of CUK is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 13,318K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,276K shares, representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 76.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,579K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,116K shares, representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 66.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,990K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,155K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 11.45% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,610K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 59.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,903K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 14.01% over the last quarter.

Carnival Background Information

Carnival Corporation & plc is a British-American cruise operator with a combined fleet of over 100 vessels across 10 cruise line brands.

