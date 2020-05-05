Carnival Plc: P&O Cruises Extends Pause In Australia, New Zealand - Quick Facts

Markets
Carnival Plc: P&O Cruises Extends Pause In Australia, New Zealand

(RTTNews) - Carnival plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L) reported that P&O Cruises has extended its voluntary pause in operations in Australia and New Zealand to August 31, 2020, in response to continuing travel restrictions due to the impact of COVID-19. The Guests whose cruises have been impacted are eligible for a full refund or a future cruise credit, P&O Cruises stated.

"Australia and New Zealand have led the world in flattening the COVID-19 curve, which adds to our optimism for the future. However, we also recognise that a further extension is the prudent and responsible course," P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell said.

